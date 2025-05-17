Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Inflammatory Remarks at Nagpur Event

A case was filed against Pushpa Sathidar and others in Nagpur for making alleged inflammatory remarks at an event honoring late activist Veera Sathidar. The controversy involves a poem by Faiz Ahmad Faiz recited at the gathering. Legal sections citing unity and public mischief have been invoked.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 17-05-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 21:46 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Inflammatory Remarks at Nagpur Event
  • Country:
  • India

In Nagpur, a case has been lodged against Pushpa Sathidar, widow of the late activist Veera Sathidar, for allegedly making inflammatory comments during a memorial event, police reported on Saturday.

According to officials from the Sitabuldi police station, the incident is said to have occurred on May 13 during an event organized by Veera Sathidar Smriti Samanvay Samiti and Samata Kala Manch. The event, which honored Veera Sathidar's legacy, featured the recital of a controversial poem by Pakistani poet Faiz Ahmad Faiz.

The complainant, affiliated with a right-wing group, claimed that the poem included lines urging political upheaval, potentially threatening national unity amid ongoing India-Pakistan tensions. Consequently, an FIR was registered citing legal sections related to endangering national unity and public mischief, according to officials. Veera Sathidar, known for his role in the award-winning Marathi film 'Court', passed away in April 2021.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

 Canada
2
Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

Meta Challenges FTC in High-Stakes Antitrust Trial

 Global
3
Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

Syria and UAE's DP World Forge $800 Million Deal for Tartous Port Terminal

 Global
4
Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

Comey's Controversial Shell Post Sparks Security Investigation

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025