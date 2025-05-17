Controversy Erupts Over Inflammatory Remarks at Nagpur Event
A case was filed against Pushpa Sathidar and others in Nagpur for making alleged inflammatory remarks at an event honoring late activist Veera Sathidar. The controversy involves a poem by Faiz Ahmad Faiz recited at the gathering. Legal sections citing unity and public mischief have been invoked.
In Nagpur, a case has been lodged against Pushpa Sathidar, widow of the late activist Veera Sathidar, for allegedly making inflammatory comments during a memorial event, police reported on Saturday.
According to officials from the Sitabuldi police station, the incident is said to have occurred on May 13 during an event organized by Veera Sathidar Smriti Samanvay Samiti and Samata Kala Manch. The event, which honored Veera Sathidar's legacy, featured the recital of a controversial poem by Pakistani poet Faiz Ahmad Faiz.
The complainant, affiliated with a right-wing group, claimed that the poem included lines urging political upheaval, potentially threatening national unity amid ongoing India-Pakistan tensions. Consequently, an FIR was registered citing legal sections related to endangering national unity and public mischief, according to officials. Veera Sathidar, known for his role in the award-winning Marathi film 'Court', passed away in April 2021.

