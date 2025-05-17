Controversy Erupts Over Inflammatory Remarks at Nagpur Event

In Nagpur, a case has been lodged against Pushpa Sathidar, widow of the late activist Veera Sathidar, for allegedly making inflammatory comments during a memorial event, police reported on Saturday.

According to officials from the Sitabuldi police station, the incident is said to have occurred on May 13 during an event organized by Veera Sathidar Smriti Samanvay Samiti and Samata Kala Manch. The event, which honored Veera Sathidar's legacy, featured the recital of a controversial poem by Pakistani poet Faiz Ahmad Faiz.

The complainant, affiliated with a right-wing group, claimed that the poem included lines urging political upheaval, potentially threatening national unity amid ongoing India-Pakistan tensions. Consequently, an FIR was registered citing legal sections related to endangering national unity and public mischief, according to officials. Veera Sathidar, known for his role in the award-winning Marathi film 'Court', passed away in April 2021.

(With inputs from agencies.)