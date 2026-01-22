Left Menu

Unveiling the Wire: Telangana's Phone-Tapping Controversy

The Telangana Police SIT is investigating alleged phone tapping during the previous BRS regime. Key figures, including K T Rama Rao and Harish Rao, have been questioned. The case involves unauthorized surveillance and call interception of politicians and businesspersons. A former intelligence chief and suspended DSP are implicated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 22-01-2026 17:37 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 17:37 IST
Unveiling the Wire: Telangana's Phone-Tapping Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana Police Special Investigation Team (SIT) is intensifying its probe into the alleged phone-tapping scandal that took place under the previous BRS regime. The SIT has issued a notice for K T Rama Rao, the party's working president, to appear for questioning on January 23, according to sources.

Senior BRS leader and legislator T Harish Rao faced questioning on January 20 in connection with the investigation. Additionally, ex-Telangana intelligence chief T Prabhakar Rao, considered the main suspect, has been previously interrogated by the SIT over his alleged involvement.

The Hyderabad Police have arrested four police officials, including a suspended DSP, since March 2024, accused of tampering with intelligence data and engaging in illegal phone tapping. The investigation focuses on unauthorised surveillance and interception of calls of politicians and business leaders. A chargesheet has already been filed against certain accused individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rapido Rides High: Aiming for 2026 IPO Amidst Impressive Growth

Rapido Rides High: Aiming for 2026 IPO Amidst Impressive Growth

 India
2
Pakistani Prisoner Dies Amid Medical Treatment in India

Pakistani Prisoner Dies Amid Medical Treatment in India

 India
3
Puerto Rico's Solar Future Dimmed by Project Cancellations

Puerto Rico's Solar Future Dimmed by Project Cancellations

 Global
4
Vande Bharat Sleeper Service Revolutionizes Northeast Rail Travel

Vande Bharat Sleeper Service Revolutionizes Northeast Rail Travel

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026