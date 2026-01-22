Unveiling the Wire: Telangana's Phone-Tapping Controversy
The Telangana Police SIT is investigating alleged phone tapping during the previous BRS regime. Key figures, including K T Rama Rao and Harish Rao, have been questioned. The case involves unauthorized surveillance and call interception of politicians and businesspersons. A former intelligence chief and suspended DSP are implicated.
The Telangana Police Special Investigation Team (SIT) is intensifying its probe into the alleged phone-tapping scandal that took place under the previous BRS regime. The SIT has issued a notice for K T Rama Rao, the party's working president, to appear for questioning on January 23, according to sources.
Senior BRS leader and legislator T Harish Rao faced questioning on January 20 in connection with the investigation. Additionally, ex-Telangana intelligence chief T Prabhakar Rao, considered the main suspect, has been previously interrogated by the SIT over his alleged involvement.
The Hyderabad Police have arrested four police officials, including a suspended DSP, since March 2024, accused of tampering with intelligence data and engaging in illegal phone tapping. The investigation focuses on unauthorised surveillance and interception of calls of politicians and business leaders. A chargesheet has already been filed against certain accused individuals.
