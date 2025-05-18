Mexican Navy Ship's Collision with Brooklyn Bridge Sparks Investigation

In a startling event on Saturday, a Mexican navy training ship, Cuauhtemoc, collided with the Brooklyn Bridge while touring New York. The ship's mast brushed the iconic bridge, bringing its journey to an abrupt halt and attracting the attention of both naval and local authorities.

The New York Fire Department confirmed their response to the incident following reports of injuries, though it remains unclear how many people were affected and whether they were aboard the ship or on the bridge.

The Navy emphasized its commitment to transparency and the safety of personnel, with the Cuauhtemoc serving as a crucial training ground for future officers. The vessel was on a planned 254-day tour, visiting numerous international ports before the accident occurred.

