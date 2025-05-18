Pope Leo XIV's Historic Inauguration: Uniting Tradition and Modernity
Pope Leo XIV's inauguration combines timeless ritual with modern elements, attended by global dignitaries in St. Peter's Square. The Chicago-born pope focuses on peace and AI challenges, invoking predecessors' themes. Key symbols like the pallium and fisherman's ring mark the formal beginning of his pontificate, emphasizing service and unity.
Pope Leo XIV officially begins his pontificate in a ceremony in St. Peter's Square, blending ancient rituals with contemporary elements in front of a global audience. The first American pope will commence his service with a tour in the iconic popemobile, revisiting a tradition enriched by his predecessor.
The 69-year-old Chicago-born pope will then proceed inside the basilica to inaugurate his ministry with ceremonies emphasizing his dedication to leading the Catholic Church. With diplomatic dignitaries present, including high-profile U.S. and Peruvian representatives, Leo will receive the pallium and fisherman's ring, marking the formal start of his leadership.
In his new role, Leo highlights peace efforts, particularly regarding conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza, and acknowledges challenges posed by artificial intelligence. Security will be tight as tens of thousands are expected, and giant screens and amenities are prepared for the influx of attendees.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Democracy Sausages and Budgy Smugglers: Election Day Traditions Down Under
Violence in Damascus Countryside and Suweyda Highlights Syria’s Fragile Peace Prospects
Mamata Banerjee to Visit Violence-Hit Murshidabad: A Renewed Focus on Peace and Governance
Assam Panchayat Elections: Peaceful First Phase Despite Minor Incidents
Tradition on Hold: Controversy Surrounds Bahraich's 'Jeth Mela'