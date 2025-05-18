Left Menu

Small Voices, Big Waves: Anya Hannan's Oceanic Odyssey in 'The Resort'

Twelve-year-old Anya Hannan from Singapore channels her passion for ocean and wildlife conservation into her debut book 'The Resort'. The story follows a turtle named Tiffany and her friend Polly as they tackle ocean pollution and disappearing coral reefs, delivering a message of environmental preservation to young readers.

Anya Hannan, a 12-year-old author from Singapore, is making waves with her literary debut, 'The Resort'. The young writer hopes to inspire collective action for ocean and wildlife conservation through storytelling.

The book follows the journey of a turtle, Tiffany, and her friend Polly as they face challenges such as ocean pollution and deteriorating coral reefs, reflecting the urgent need for environmental protection.

Anya, also the founder of Trinkets and Treasures, demonstrates that children's voices are powerful in advocating for conservation, aligning her message with UN Sustainable Development Goal 14, 'Life Below Water'.

