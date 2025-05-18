Pope Leo XIV: Bridging Unity in a Polarized Church
Pope Leo XIV, the first American pope, emphasizes unity within the Catholic Church during his inaugural Mass. At 69, the Augustinian missionary aims to foster love and communion, addressing global church polarization. His call for a united church seeks to symbolize peace and reconciliation for the world.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Vaticancity | Updated: 18-05-2025 14:47 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 14:47 IST
Pope Leo XIV, the first American to hold the papacy, emphasized the importance of unity within the Catholic Church during his inaugural Mass at St. Peter's Square.
In front of an audience comprising tens of thousands of individuals, including presidents and patriarchs, the 69-year-old Augustinian missionary expressed his commitment to serving the faithful through love and unity.
The pope's call for a united church comes as a potent message amidst the polarization experienced within the Catholic community, both in the United States and globally.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Violence in Damascus Countryside and Suweyda Highlights Syria’s Fragile Peace Prospects
Mamata Banerjee to Visit Violence-Hit Murshidabad: A Renewed Focus on Peace and Governance
Assam Panchayat Elections: Peaceful First Phase Despite Minor Incidents
Haryana CM Urges Peace Amid Water Dispute with Punjab
Manipur Marks Two Years Since Ethnic Violence with Renewed Calls for Peace