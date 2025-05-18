Pope Leo XIV: Bridging Unity in a Polarized Church

Pope Leo XIV, the first American to hold the papacy, emphasized the importance of unity within the Catholic Church during his inaugural Mass at St. Peter's Square.

In front of an audience comprising tens of thousands of individuals, including presidents and patriarchs, the 69-year-old Augustinian missionary expressed his commitment to serving the faithful through love and unity.

The pope's call for a united church comes as a potent message amidst the polarization experienced within the Catholic community, both in the United States and globally.

