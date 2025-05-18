Sri Lanka Marks 16 Years Since LTTE Defeat Amid Memorials and Protests
Sri Lanka commemorates the 16th anniversary of its military victory over LTTE. Memorials and protests mark this occasion, with gatherings at Mullaivaikkal and Colombo. President Dissanayake will attend a ceremony honoring fallen troops, while former President Rajapaksa emphasizes the sacrifices made during the conflict.
On Sunday, Sri Lanka observed the 16th anniversary of its victory over the LTTE, a separatist group striving for a Tamil homeland. The LTTE operated a parallel administration for nearly three decades before defeat by Sri Lankan forces on May 18, 2009.
In the northeastern Mullaithivu district, grieving relatives gathered at the final battle site, lighting lamps and marking what they call 'Tamil Genocide Day'. In Colombo, ceremonies took place despite protests from the Sinhala majority.
President Anura Kumara Dissanayake will preside over a state tribute, while former President Mahinda Rajapaksa highlighted the sacrifices made by troops. The conflict claimed 27,000 soldier lives, over 6,200 in its final phase, and significantly impacted the region.
