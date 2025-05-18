Left Menu

Latur's Patriotic Parade: Tiranga Yatra Unifies Citizens

A Tiranga Yatra was conducted in Maharashtra's Latur city, celebrating the armed forces and Operation Sindoor. The event started at Mata Jagdamba temple and ended at Gandhi Chowk. Citizens, retired defence personnel, and local BJP leaders participated, chanting patriotic slogans like 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 18-05-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 21:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A vibrant 'Tiranga Yatra' took center stage in Latur, Maharashtra, as residents gathered to pay homage to the armed forces and mark the triumph of 'Operation Sindoor'.

Commencing at 5 pm from the Mata Jagdamba temple, the procession wound through the city, culminating at Gandhi Chowk amidst fervent slogans of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram', and 'Jai Hind'.

The event saw widespread participation from citizens, retired defence personnel, and local BJP leaders, turning the occasion into a display of unity and national pride.

(With inputs from agencies.)

