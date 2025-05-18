Latur's Patriotic Parade: Tiranga Yatra Unifies Citizens

A vibrant 'Tiranga Yatra' took center stage in Latur, Maharashtra, as residents gathered to pay homage to the armed forces and mark the triumph of 'Operation Sindoor'.

Commencing at 5 pm from the Mata Jagdamba temple, the procession wound through the city, culminating at Gandhi Chowk amidst fervent slogans of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram', and 'Jai Hind'.

The event saw widespread participation from citizens, retired defence personnel, and local BJP leaders, turning the occasion into a display of unity and national pride.

(With inputs from agencies.)