Remembering P V Sivakumar: A Celebrated Photojournalist

Renowned photojournalist P V Sivakumar, known for his extensive work with The Hindu and Businessline, has died at the age of 66 after experiencing a heart attack. Sivakumar, awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Andhra Pradesh state government, collapsed in the washroom of his Banjara Hills home.

Efforts to revive him were undertaken at a nearby super-speciality hospital, but he was declared dead at 3 PM. He leaves behind a wife and son. Sivakumar's career began in 1985 with the Indian Express, and he later moved to The Hindu's Visakhapatnam edition in 1993 before settling in Hyderabad.

His colleagues and the photojournalism community fondly remember his contributions and dedication to the field until his retirement in 2015. His passing marks the end of a significant era in Indian photojournalism.

