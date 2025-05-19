Nicole Kidman Leads Charge for Gender Equality in Cinema at Cannes

At an exclusive gathering during the Cannes Film Festival, Australian actor Nicole Kidman reiterated her dedication to advancing gender equality in the cinema industry. Attended by celebrities such as Charli XCX and Paul Mescal, the event spotlighted Kidman's pledge from 2017 to collaborate with female directors frequently.

Kidman, an Oscar winner, emphasized her aim to create a protective environment for women in the industry. Over the past eight years, she has worked with 27 female directors, underscoring the necessity for substantial rather than superficial changes in women's representation in film.

The Women in Motion dinner also showcased other influential figures, including Dakota Johnson and Guillermo del Toro. Despite modest gains in the number of female-directed films, industry advocates continue to call for pivotal changes to achieve meaningful gender parity.

