Left Menu

Navigating AI's Unintended Consequences: Lessons from Climate Policy

Artificial intelligence (AI) has been used for unintended purposes, such as deepfake pornography, highlighting the need for updated regulations. Current risk-based frameworks may not adequately address the technology’s rapid evolution, drawing parallels to climate change governance. A flexible, international approach with diverse perspectives is recommended to handle new AI challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 19-05-2025 12:29 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 12:29 IST
Navigating AI's Unintended Consequences: Lessons from Climate Policy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

Artificial intelligence (AI) is being utilized in ways not originally intended, such as creating deepfake pornography, illustrating the need for improved regulatory measures. Current frameworks often fail to keep pace with the technology's rapid development, similar to the complexities seen in climate change governance.

As AI progresses, various governments including those in the EU and US have initiated risk-based regulations, but these often don't account for the technology's creative and unpredictable applications, as seen in online communities.

A comprehensive approach to AI regulation should include insights from climate change governance, advocating for global cooperation, public oversight, and adaptable policies to manage the evolving landscape of AI technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025