Navigating AI's Unintended Consequences: Lessons from Climate Policy

Artificial intelligence (AI) is being utilized in ways not originally intended, such as creating deepfake pornography, illustrating the need for improved regulatory measures. Current frameworks often fail to keep pace with the technology's rapid development, similar to the complexities seen in climate change governance.

As AI progresses, various governments including those in the EU and US have initiated risk-based regulations, but these often don't account for the technology's creative and unpredictable applications, as seen in online communities.

A comprehensive approach to AI regulation should include insights from climate change governance, advocating for global cooperation, public oversight, and adaptable policies to manage the evolving landscape of AI technology.

