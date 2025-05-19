Left Menu

Coupang Cancels Kanye West Concert Amid Controversy

South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang has called off a Kanye West concert due to controversies surrounding the rapper. Citing recent incidents, including a controversial song and antisemitic remarks, the concert and Yeezy merchandise sales have been suspended. Ticket refunds have been assured for the event set in Incheon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 19-05-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 14:18 IST
South Korean e-commerce company Coupang has decided to cancel a highly anticipated Kanye West concert, citing recent controversies surrounding the artist. The concert, which was scheduled for the end of May in Incheon, faced backlash due to the rapper's contentious actions.

West, who now goes by the name Ye, recently released a song titled "Heil Hitler" that drew widespread criticism for its praise of Nazi leader Adolf Hitler. This adds to his history of inflammatory remarks, which previously led Adidas to terminate their partnership with him in 2022.

In addition to canceling the concert, Coupang and ticket vendor Interpark announced they would provide full refunds to ticket holders. The company also halted the sale of West's Yeezy fashion line merchandise on its platform as a firm stance against the controversies.

