Left Menu

Gary Lineker's Departure: A Football Icon's BBC Farewell Amidst Social Media Storm

Gary Lineker, a renowned English soccer player turned broadcaster, is leaving his role as a BBC presenter after reposting a controversial Instagram story. Despite apologies, the incident exacerbates tensions over the BBC's social media policies. Lineker's influence in both sports and media remains significant, even as he steps back.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 19-05-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 20:03 IST
Gary Lineker's Departure: A Football Icon's BBC Farewell Amidst Social Media Storm
Gary Lineker
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Gary Lineker, an iconic figure in English football and media, has announced his departure from the BBC following a controversial Instagram repost. This decision follows criticism over a story featuring Zionism and a rat image, which has been perceived as antisemitic.

The BBC, recognizing the breach of its impartiality policies, confirmed that Lineker, the network's highest-paid presenter, would step down after the final episode of 'Match of the Day'. Despite his regret for the oversight, Lineker acknowledged the need to uphold BBC standards.

Lineker's career spans various media platforms, showcasing his prowess beyond the soccer field. His open political views have often clashed with the BBC's guidelines, yet his departure marks the end of an era for the network and its sports coverage landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025