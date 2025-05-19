Left Menu

Punjab Honors Guru Teg Bahadur's Legacy with Statewide Commemorations

The Punjab government, led by CM Bhagwant Mann, plans extensive commemorations for Guru Teg Bahadur’s 350th martyrdom. Initiatives include a research chair, booklets, seminars, sports events, and infrastructure improvements across key locations. Mann further aims to introduce a commemorative postal stamp.

  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced a comprehensive plan to commemorate the 350th martyrdom of Guru Teg Bahadur with a series of events across the state.

Part of this initiative includes the establishment of a research chair at Punjabi University focusing on the Guru's philosophy and the release of historical booklets. Sports, culture, and education departments are geared to conduct seminars and tournaments, aimed at educating the public on the Guru's legacy.

Infrastructure improvements at 63 significant sites are planned, in addition to a proposed commemorative postal stamp, enhancing the recognition of Guru Teg Bahadur's global human rights advocacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

