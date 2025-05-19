Operation Sindoor's Triumph: A Patriotic Salute by Indian Women
Scores of women participated in the 'Sindoor Yatra' in Delhi, honoring the Indian armed forces' triumph in Operation Sindoor. The event, organized by the BJP's women's wing, saw participation from political figures. The operation targeted terror infrastructures, highlighting India's commitment to protecting its citizens.
In a vivid display of patriotism, a sea of women clothed in red congregated at Delhi's Connaught Place to celebrate the military accomplishment of Operation Sindoor. Led by the BJP's women's wing, the 'Sindoor Yatra' honored the armed forces, drawing top political figures such as Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and former Union Minister Smriti Irani.
Irani addressed reporters, underscoring the nation's resolve against terrorism. She emphasized that Operation Sindoor serves as a potent message to adversaries aiming to harm India's citizens, particularly women. Her sentiments expressed gratitude toward the military and reiterated Prime Minister Modi's vow to safeguard national unity.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta highlighted that Operation Sindoor was more than just a military operation; it represented the defense of Indian women's dignity. She reiterated the powerful tribute that the 'Sindoor Yatra' stands as a heartfelt regard for the bravery of India's military forces.
