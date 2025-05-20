Left Menu

U.S. Open's Grand $800 Million Overhaul Set for Completion by 2027

The USTA announced a significant $800 million project to modernize the Arthur Ashe Stadium and enhance facilities, aiming for completion by the 2027 U.S. Open. This marks the largest investment in the tournament's history, ensuring luxurious upgrades and superior conditions for both players and spectators without public funding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-05-2025 01:00 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 01:00 IST
U.S. Open's Grand $800 Million Overhaul Set for Completion by 2027
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Open's iconic venue, the Arthur Ashe Stadium, is set to undergo an $800 million transformation. Announced by the USTA, this ambitious renovation will include a new player performance center at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, slated for completion by the 2027 tournament.

Construction will proceed in phases to avoid disrupting the 2025 or 2026 events. The USTA emphasizes that this is the largest investment in the tournament's history, funded entirely by the organization without taxpayer money.

Key upgrades include additional seating, luxury suites, and enhanced dining and retail options. The performance center will provide state-of-the-art facilities, ensuring players have the best environment both on and off the court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025