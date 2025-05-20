U.S. Open's Grand $800 Million Overhaul Set for Completion by 2027

The U.S. Open's iconic venue, the Arthur Ashe Stadium, is set to undergo an $800 million transformation. Announced by the USTA, this ambitious renovation will include a new player performance center at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, slated for completion by the 2027 tournament.

Construction will proceed in phases to avoid disrupting the 2025 or 2026 events. The USTA emphasizes that this is the largest investment in the tournament's history, funded entirely by the organization without taxpayer money.

Key upgrades include additional seating, luxury suites, and enhanced dining and retail options. The performance center will provide state-of-the-art facilities, ensuring players have the best environment both on and off the court.

(With inputs from agencies.)