James Comey's Instagram Post Sparks Controversy and Secret Service Interview

Former FBI Director James Comey's Instagram post featuring shells on a beach led to wild speculation, prompting him to delete it after accusations of inciting violence against Donald Trump. Comey, while promoting his new crime novel, explained the incident and subsequent Secret Service interaction as bewildering.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 20-05-2025 08:32 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 08:32 IST
James Comey, the former FBI Director, found himself embroiled in controversy after sharing an Instagram post that some interpreted as a call for violence against former President Donald Trump.

The uproar began when Comey shared an image of shells arranged in numbers that some interpreted as '86,' slang for 'to kill,' alongside '47,' Trump's presidency number. Concerned over the unintended implications, Comey removed the post but was subsequently contacted by the Secret Service.

During a promotional event for his novel 'FDR Drive,' Comey recounted the baffling sequence of events, emphasizing his opposition to violence and clarifying to Secret Service agents that the post was innocuous.

(With inputs from agencies.)

