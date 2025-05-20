Left Menu

Haka in the Halls: Maori Protest Sparks Parliamentary Polarization

A haka protest performed by Maori party lawmakers in New Zealand's Parliament has sparked fierce debate. The unprecedented protest led to a suspended vote on sanctions. The issue of penalties divides legislators, with discussions set to resume in June, threatening to halt governmental proceedings until consensus is reached.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 20-05-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 15:40 IST
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

A powerful haka protest by Maori party legislators in New Zealand's Parliament has created significant controversy, leading to a suspended vote on unprecedented sanctions.

Performing the sacred dance in dissent, the lawmakers challenged a proposed law, drawing divided opinions among their peers about whether it was a legitimate form of peaceful protest or an act of intimidation.

The debate on penalties continues, with discussions scheduled to resume in June, risking governmental gridlock until a resolution is found. Outside Parliament, supporters use the haka to express solidarity, and disagreement over the sanctions persists among political parties.

