Kalyan Jeweller's Candere ropes in Shah Rukh Khan as brand ambassador

Candere, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kalyan Jewellers India, on Tuesday said it has appointed Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan as its brand ambassador.The Indian jewellery industry is undergoing clear segmentation, with consumers increasingly seeking pieces that reflect their personality, align with their lifestyle, and suit specific occasions.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-05-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 18:09 IST
Candere, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kalyan Jewellers India, on Tuesday said it has appointed Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan as its brand ambassador.

''The Indian jewellery industry is undergoing clear segmentation, with consumers increasingly seeking pieces that reflect their personality, align with their lifestyle, and suit specific occasions. Candere is built for this shift - especially for those who are Gen Z at heart. Shah Rukh Khan bridges generations while remaining powerfully relevant to today's audience,'' Candere Director Ramesh Kalyanaraman said in a statement.

