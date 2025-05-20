Kalyan Jeweller's Candere ropes in Shah Rukh Khan as brand ambassador
Candere, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kalyan Jewellers India, on Tuesday said it has appointed Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan as its brand ambassador.The Indian jewellery industry is undergoing clear segmentation, with consumers increasingly seeking pieces that reflect their personality, align with their lifestyle, and suit specific occasions.
- Country:
- India
Candere, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kalyan Jewellers India, on Tuesday said it has appointed Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan as its brand ambassador.
''The Indian jewellery industry is undergoing clear segmentation, with consumers increasingly seeking pieces that reflect their personality, align with their lifestyle, and suit specific occasions. Candere is built for this shift - especially for those who are Gen Z at heart. Shah Rukh Khan bridges generations while remaining powerfully relevant to today's audience,'' Candere Director Ramesh Kalyanaraman said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ramesh Kalyanaraman
- Indian
- Gen Z
- Shah Rukh Khan
- Kalyan Jewellers India
- Bollywood
ALSO READ
Indian Shuttlers Aim to Regain Glory at Taipei Open
Crackdown Intensifies: 42 Arrested for Defending Pakistan on Indian Soil
WAVES Summit Sparks Historic Gold for Indian Esports
Indian Teen Wins Global Innovation Award for Revolutionary Solar Engine
Cyber Forces Unleash Alleged Data Breach on Indian Military Systems