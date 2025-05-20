Left Menu

Kiran Rao Joins International Jury at Shanghai Film Festival 2025

Filmmaker Kiran Rao is set to join the jury at the 27th Shanghai International Film Festival. Rao expressed enthusiasm for the festival's celebration of diverse cinematic voices. Her last directorial work, 'Laapataa Ladies,' despite budget limitations and lacking big stars, achieved success through compelling storytelling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-05-2025 23:52 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 23:52 IST
Filmmaker Kiran Rao (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Filmmaker Kiran Rao has been announced as a member of the international jury for the upcoming 27th Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF), scheduled from June 13 to June 22, 2025, in Shanghai, China. Rao expressed her enthusiasm in a statement, highlighting the honor of being part of a festival dedicated to international cinema.

Joining a prestigious panel of global cinema experts, Rao will work alongside Italian director Giuseppe Tornatore, Oscar-winning filmmaker of 'Cinema Paradiso.' The jury is comprised of filmmakers and actors from around the world, including Argentine director Ivan Fund, Chinese actor and director Huang Bo, Greek producer Thanassis Karathanos, Chinese director Yang Lina, and celebrated actress Yong Mei.

Rao's most recent directorial effort, 'Laapataa Ladies,' garnered critical acclaim despite budget constraints. She discussed her pragmatic approach in an interview, emphasizing a commitment to genuine storytelling over star power. The film succeeded in drawing audiences through positive word of mouth, proving the power of content-focused cinema.

(With inputs from agencies.)

