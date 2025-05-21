Left Menu

Rediscovered Legacy: Jim Morrison's Stolen Bust Found After Decades

A bust of Jim Morrison, stolen from his Paris grave 35 years ago, has been recovered. Found by an anti-corruption unit, it's unclear if it will return to its original site at Père-Lachaise cemetery, where Morrison's grave has long been a destination for fans and cultural tourists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 21-05-2025 07:31 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 07:31 IST
Rediscovered Legacy: Jim Morrison's Stolen Bust Found After Decades
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

In a surprising twist, police in Paris have recovered the stolen bust of legendary Doors frontman Jim Morrison, an artifact gone missing from his grave nearly four decades ago.

The bust, taken in 1988 from the renowned Père-Lachaise cemetery, surfaced during an investigation by a financial anti-corruption unit, as disclosed in a Paris police Instagram post. Whether this historical artifact will be reinstated at Morrison's grave remains uncertain.

Jim Morrison, who led the iconic band The Doors before his untimely death at age 27, was interred in Paris' Père-Lachaise cemetery, alongside notable figures like Oscar Wilde and Edith Piaf. The bust's unexpected discovery revives discussions about Morrison's enduring cultural impact and the mythology surrounding his enigmatic life and death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025