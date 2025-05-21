Rediscovered Legacy: Jim Morrison's Stolen Bust Found After Decades

In a surprising twist, police in Paris have recovered the stolen bust of legendary Doors frontman Jim Morrison, an artifact gone missing from his grave nearly four decades ago.

The bust, taken in 1988 from the renowned Père-Lachaise cemetery, surfaced during an investigation by a financial anti-corruption unit, as disclosed in a Paris police Instagram post. Whether this historical artifact will be reinstated at Morrison's grave remains uncertain.

Jim Morrison, who led the iconic band The Doors before his untimely death at age 27, was interred in Paris' Père-Lachaise cemetery, alongside notable figures like Oscar Wilde and Edith Piaf. The bust's unexpected discovery revives discussions about Morrison's enduring cultural impact and the mythology surrounding his enigmatic life and death.

(With inputs from agencies.)