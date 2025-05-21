Suniel Shetty: Balancing Franchises and Friendships in Bollywood

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty has addressed the unfolding drama surrounding the franchise 'Hera Pheri 3', following the unexpected exit of co-star Paresh Rawal. Without official confirmation, the movie's future looks uncertain. Shetty hopes his relationship with Akshay Kumar remains amicable despite the setback.

Set to star in the period drama 'Kesari Veer', Shetty portrays a warrior fighting for the Somnath temple. His return to this genre marks a continuation from his previous works such as JP Dutta's 'Umrao Jaan'. Shetty emphasized the complexities in successfully crafting period films, underlining the importance of a cohesive team.

This year also celebrates the 25th anniversary of Shetty's hit film 'Dhadkan'. Coincidentally releasing alongside 'Kesari Veer', Shetty reflects on the legacy and pop culture status of 'Dhadkan'. Addressing personal matters, he responded to controversies around his comments regarding his daughter's childbirth choices.

