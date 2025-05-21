Left Menu

Suniel Shetty: Balancing Franchises and Friendships in Bollywood

Actor Suniel Shetty discusses the uncertainty surrounding 'Hera Pheri 3' after co-star Paresh Rawal's departure and aims to maintain harmony with co-star Akshay Kumar. Shetty anticipates his return to period dramas with 'Kesari Veer' while celebrating 25 years of his cult film 'Dhadkan'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2025 15:59 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 15:59 IST
Suniel Shetty
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty has addressed the unfolding drama surrounding the franchise 'Hera Pheri 3', following the unexpected exit of co-star Paresh Rawal. Without official confirmation, the movie's future looks uncertain. Shetty hopes his relationship with Akshay Kumar remains amicable despite the setback.

Set to star in the period drama 'Kesari Veer', Shetty portrays a warrior fighting for the Somnath temple. His return to this genre marks a continuation from his previous works such as JP Dutta's 'Umrao Jaan'. Shetty emphasized the complexities in successfully crafting period films, underlining the importance of a cohesive team.

This year also celebrates the 25th anniversary of Shetty's hit film 'Dhadkan'. Coincidentally releasing alongside 'Kesari Veer', Shetty reflects on the legacy and pop culture status of 'Dhadkan'. Addressing personal matters, he responded to controversies around his comments regarding his daughter's childbirth choices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

