Maharashtra Reaffirms Commitment on Anti-Terrorism Day

On Wednesday, Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan led a solemn ceremony at Raj Bhavan, marking Anti-Terrorism Day by administering an oath to oppose all forms of terrorism and violence. Accompanied by Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, the event was a reaffirmation of the state's resolve to maintain peace and social harmony.

Significant officials, including Dr. Prashant Narnaware, Secretary to the Governor, and Deputy Secretary S Ramamoorthy, participated in the oath-taking ceremony. The pledge underscored the commitment to rejecting terrorism and violence, promoting understanding among citizens.

Meanwhile, in south Mumbai's Mantralaya, Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Dattatray Bharne and Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik honored former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary. The staff read out the anti-terrorism pledge, emphasizing awareness of terrorism's impact on society and the nation.

