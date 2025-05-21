Left Menu

'Controversy Unfolds: Manipur's Name Concealed at Tourism Event'

A two-member committee formed by the Manipur government will investigate the alleged removal of the state's name from a bus transporting journalists to the Shirui Lily tourism festival. Security forces reportedly made the Information and Public Relations staff conceal the name. The committee will submit its findings in 15 days.

Updated: 21-05-2025 18:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A potentially controversial incident has prompted the Manipur government to take immediate action in addressing allegations concerning an event that stirred local unrest. This week, authorities instituted a two-member committee tasked with delving into claims that security forces mandated the removal of the state's name from a government-provided bus.

The vehicle in question was ferrying journalists to the Shirui Lily tourism festival, a significant event aimed at showcasing the region's attractions. On Tuesday, it is alleged that at a security checkpoint near Gwaltabi, staff from the Directorate of Information and Public Relations were compelled to cover the name with a white paper.

In response, the Home Department has ordered the committee, consisting of Commissioner (Home) N Ashok Kumar and Secretary Th Kirankumar Singh, to meticulously evaluate this occurrence and identify any procedural failures. Additionally, the committee is expected to propose strategies to avert similar incidents in the future, with a report due within 15 days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

