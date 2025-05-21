'Controversy Unfolds: Manipur's Name Concealed at Tourism Event'

A potentially controversial incident has prompted the Manipur government to take immediate action in addressing allegations concerning an event that stirred local unrest. This week, authorities instituted a two-member committee tasked with delving into claims that security forces mandated the removal of the state's name from a government-provided bus.

The vehicle in question was ferrying journalists to the Shirui Lily tourism festival, a significant event aimed at showcasing the region's attractions. On Tuesday, it is alleged that at a security checkpoint near Gwaltabi, staff from the Directorate of Information and Public Relations were compelled to cover the name with a white paper.

In response, the Home Department has ordered the committee, consisting of Commissioner (Home) N Ashok Kumar and Secretary Th Kirankumar Singh, to meticulously evaluate this occurrence and identify any procedural failures. Additionally, the committee is expected to propose strategies to avert similar incidents in the future, with a report due within 15 days.

