India Blocks Pakistan-Origin Content: A National Security Measure

Amid rising concerns for national security, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry has taken decisive action by blocking multiple social media URLs and accounts in India. This step comes in response to threats against national interest following the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

Moreover, the ministry has issued an advisory urging OTT and media streaming platforms to immediately cease hosting content such as web-series, films, and songs originating from Pakistan. This measure is aimed at curbing any media that may have indirect links to cross-border terrorism.

The detailed response was given during an inquiry by Parliament's Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology, led by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, focusing on social media and streaming platforms posing threats to national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)