Left Menu

India Blocks Pakistan-Origin Content: A National Security Measure

India's Information and Broadcasting Ministry informed a parliamentary committee about blocking social media URLs and accounts linked to anti-national activities post-Pahalgam attack. Additionally, OTT and streaming platforms have been advised to discontinue content originating from Pakistan due to its association with terrorism, following a parliamentary inquiry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 19:36 IST
India Blocks Pakistan-Origin Content: A National Security Measure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid rising concerns for national security, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry has taken decisive action by blocking multiple social media URLs and accounts in India. This step comes in response to threats against national interest following the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

Moreover, the ministry has issued an advisory urging OTT and media streaming platforms to immediately cease hosting content such as web-series, films, and songs originating from Pakistan. This measure is aimed at curbing any media that may have indirect links to cross-border terrorism.

The detailed response was given during an inquiry by Parliament's Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology, led by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, focusing on social media and streaming platforms posing threats to national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025