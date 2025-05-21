Espionage Scandal: The Enigma of YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra

YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra has become the center of an espionage investigation in which authorities allege her connection with a Pakistani intelligence officer known as Ehsan-ur-Rahim alias Danish. The Pakistani national was expelled from India amid accusations of espionage activities.

Malhotra, known for her 'Travel with JO' channel, is accused of maintaining contact with Danish since visiting the Pakistani High Commission in November 2023. Questions over her involvement in espionage include trips to Pakistan, China, and Bangladesh, with devices seized for forensic examination.

While booked under serious charges, the investigation has yet to find concrete links between Malhotra and military or defense information. As scrutiny on social media influencers grows, additional arrests have been made as North India faces suspicions of a significant spy network.

