Espionage Scandal: The Enigma of YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra

YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, arrested for espionage, allegedly contacted Pakistani official Ehsan-ur-Rahim, a spy peer expelled by India. Her tours included Pakistan, China, and Bangladesh. Investigated under the Official Secrets Act, Malhotra joins others in a suspected north India spy network, but no direct military espionage evidence has emerged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-05-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 19:42 IST
YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra has become the center of an espionage investigation in which authorities allege her connection with a Pakistani intelligence officer known as Ehsan-ur-Rahim alias Danish. The Pakistani national was expelled from India amid accusations of espionage activities.

Malhotra, known for her 'Travel with JO' channel, is accused of maintaining contact with Danish since visiting the Pakistani High Commission in November 2023. Questions over her involvement in espionage include trips to Pakistan, China, and Bangladesh, with devices seized for forensic examination.

While booked under serious charges, the investigation has yet to find concrete links between Malhotra and military or defense information. As scrutiny on social media influencers grows, additional arrests have been made as North India faces suspicions of a significant spy network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

