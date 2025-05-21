Miss World 2025 Talent Finals: Showcasing Global Talent and Cultural Brilliance

The Miss World 2025 pageant took a significant step this week by announcing the 24 finalists for its prestigious Talent Competition. This announcement is seen as a key highlight of the global event, which draws participants from around the world.

Through intensive auditions and a competitive selection process, these young finalists, originating from various continents, will perform on May 23, aiming to captivate audiences with their creativity and poise. Their performances span a range of talents, including classical music, contemporary dance, and vocal art.

This year's pageant, which started in Hyderabad and runs until May 31, also includes visits to Telangana's cultural landmarks, underscoring the state's vision to be seen as a global tourism and investment hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)