NATO-aligned nations' representatives will convene in Dayton, Ohio, marking the site where the Dayton Peace Accords were brokered, ending the Bosnian War three decades ago. The gathering seeks to derive lessons in diplomacy from the historic agreement.

The NATO Parliamentary Assembly, composed of around 300 parliamentarians from 32 member nations, is assembling in the US for the first time since 2003. The proceedings come amidst uncertainty about the US commitment to defending NATO allies under the Trump administration's calls for increased defense spending by European nations.

Dayton, a city associated with peace, is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the accords with cultural events, exhibits, and lectures. Notable happenings include a Concert for Peace and “The Dayton Dialogue” panel discussions on Balkan security. Dayton's legacy as a peace city is reinforced by the presence of The International Peace Museum and active community participation.

