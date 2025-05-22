CUNY Honors Indian Educationist with Inaugural Research Institute

In a landmark initiative honoring Indian contributions to global education, the City University of New York (CUNY) has dedicated a new research institute to Dr. Achyuta Samanta, an esteemed Indian educationist and social reformer. The 'Achyuta Samanta India Initiative CUNY Crest Institute' (ASIICCI) was unveiled with much fanfare on Tuesday, attended by academics and dignitaries from across the United States.

This unprecedented accolade marks the first instance of a U.S. research center being named after an Indian, celebrating Dr. Samanta's substantial impact on education and tribal empowerment. The institute will not only promote research on Odisha's vibrant art and heritage among American students but also emphasize Dr. Samanta's achievements in socio-economic upliftment and education.

In recognition of his transformative work, Dr. Samanta received CUNY's highest accolade, the Presidential Medal, a testament to his global impact. Attendees, including CUNY officials, lauded Dr. Samanta for positively influencing the lives of over 80,000 tribal children through quality education via his initiatives, KIIT and KISS.

