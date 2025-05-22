Left Menu

Tamannaah Bhatia Becomes Face of Mysore Sandal: Strategic Move or Missed Opportunity?

Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia has been named the brand ambassador for Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited. Her appointment aims to expand Mysore Sandal Soap's market presence beyond Karnataka, despite some local backlash questioning why a non-Kannada actress was chosen. Commerce Minister M B Patil defended the strategic decision.

The Karnataka government has appointed prominent Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia as the brand ambassador for Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL), best known for its Mysore Sandal Soap.

The appointment, which lasts for two years and two days at a cost of Rs 6.2 crore, drew criticism from parts of the community. Detractors argued that local talent should have been prioritized, especially young Kannada actresses such as Ashika Ranganath.

State Commerce and Industries Minister M B Patil addressed these concerns by emphasizing the move as a strategic decision to expand the soap's market beyond Karnataka. He assured the public that KSDL respects the Kannada film industry and aims to bolster Mysore Sandal's brand recognition both regionally and nationally.

