Wishes and Blessings Reaches 1 Crore Meal Milestone in Fight Against Hunger

In a commendable achievement, Delhi-based NGO Wishes and Blessings has surpassed a milestone by delivering over 1 crore meals under its 'zero hunger' initiative.

To celebrate, the organization has organized 'bhandaras' or community feasts across six states, aiming to spread awareness about food equity and involve communities in combating hunger.

This milestone is particularly significant as it takes place ahead of World Hunger Day on May 28, further highlighting the NGO's efforts in sustainable, community-led solutions to address chronic hunger.

