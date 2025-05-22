Wishes and Blessings Reaches 1 Crore Meal Milestone in Fight Against Hunger
The Delhi-based NGO, Wishes and Blessings, has surpassed delivering over 1 crore meals through its 'zero hunger' initiative. Celebrating this feat, it organized community feasts across six states to promote food equity and draw attention to the broader mission of ending hunger ahead of World Hunger Day on May 28.
In a commendable achievement, Delhi-based NGO Wishes and Blessings has surpassed a milestone by delivering over 1 crore meals under its 'zero hunger' initiative.
To celebrate, the organization has organized 'bhandaras' or community feasts across six states, aiming to spread awareness about food equity and involve communities in combating hunger.
This milestone is particularly significant as it takes place ahead of World Hunger Day on May 28, further highlighting the NGO's efforts in sustainable, community-led solutions to address chronic hunger.
