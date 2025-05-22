Delhi's Eco-Warrior Campaign: Cultivating Green Leaders

The Delhi Government has embarked on an ambitious eco-sensitisation campaign targeting 200,000 students across the capital. The initiative, focused on cultivating 'eco-warriors' through educational institutions, reflects a commitment to fostering environmental awareness and action.

Partnering with The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), a leader in sustainable development, the campaign is underpinned by a significant investment of Rs 40 lakh from the government. Spanning from June to November 2025, the program aims to reach around 2,000 eco-clubs in schools and colleges across Delhi and the NCR.

In launching the initiative, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa emphasized it as a transformative movement designed to encourage a behavioral shift towards sustainability among youth. The project will also train 80 'paryavaran sanrakshaks' who will mentor peers, expanding the campaign's environmental impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)