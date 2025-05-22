Left Menu

Delhi's Eco-Warrior Campaign: Cultivating Green Leaders

The Delhi Government has initiated an eco-sensitisation campaign involving two lakh students to create 'eco-warriors' through schools and colleges. The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) will implement the project, funded by Rs 40 lakh, to embed sustainability into students' lives. The drive spans from June to November 2025.

Updated: 22-05-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 21:35 IST
The Delhi Government has embarked on an ambitious eco-sensitisation campaign targeting 200,000 students across the capital. The initiative, focused on cultivating 'eco-warriors' through educational institutions, reflects a commitment to fostering environmental awareness and action.

Partnering with The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), a leader in sustainable development, the campaign is underpinned by a significant investment of Rs 40 lakh from the government. Spanning from June to November 2025, the program aims to reach around 2,000 eco-clubs in schools and colleges across Delhi and the NCR.

In launching the initiative, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa emphasized it as a transformative movement designed to encourage a behavioral shift towards sustainability among youth. The project will also train 80 'paryavaran sanrakshaks' who will mentor peers, expanding the campaign's environmental impact.

