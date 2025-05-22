Left Menu

Veteran Actor Mukesh Khanna Praises India's Bold Response with Operation Sindoor

Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna lauds India's Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7 as a strong military counter to the April Pahalgam terror attack. The operation targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, showcasing India's strategic military precision and resulting in the neutralization of over 100 terrorists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 22:41 IST
Mukesh Khanna (Image source/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna has applauded the Indian government and its armed forces for the execution of Operation Sindoor, describing it as a well-deserved response to terrorism. In a conversation with ANI, Khanna praised the operation as it reflects India's assertive stance against cross-border terrorism.

Operation Sindoor was initiated on May 7 following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives. The operation targeted terrorist infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to a substantial impact on terror organizations like Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba, eliminating over 100 terrorists.

Reflecting on past tranquility in Pahalgam, Khanna expressed surprise at the transformation of the region due to terrorist threats, emphasizing his support for India's decisive actions. He also spoke on the blocking of Pakistani actors' Instagram accounts, advocating for peace and mutual respect across the film industry while stressing the importance of upholding the actor's principles beyond national boundaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

