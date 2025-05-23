Historic Prisoner Exchange Begins: Ukraine and Russia Swap Detainees
Ukraine and Russia have initiated a significant prisoner exchange, with Ukraine returning 390 people and Russia agreeing to similar numbers. This is part of a 1000 for 1000 exchange deal reached in Istanbul. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy emphasized the importance of returning all captives and is committed to further diplomatic efforts.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced that the exchange is slated to proceed over the weekend, with Russia reporting a swap of 270 Ukrainian soldiers and 120 civilians for an equivalent number of its detainees.
Zelenskiy underscored the significance of repatriating all captives, diligently verifying each name and detail. He vowed to persist in diplomatic endeavors to facilitate further exchanges.
