Saving Sanna: Cypriot Maronite Arabic Teeters on the Brink

Cypriot Maronite Arabic, or Sanna, is an endangered language spoken by only 900 people globally. Efforts led by Cyprus' Maronite community, with government and EU support, are underway to revitalize the language. Preserving Sanna is crucial for cultural identity amidst challenges from historical events and social changes.

Amid the rural village backdrop, 97-year-old Iosif Skordis clutches his cigarette as he engages in conversation, using a language that's teetering on extinction.

Existing as an offshoot of Syrian Arabic with Greek influences, Cypriot Maronite Arabic, known as Sanna, is spoken by a shrinking group of 900 people worldwide.

Through concerted efforts supported by the Cypriot government and the EU, the island's Maronite community is determined to save this linguistic relic, ensuring that Sanna remains a vibrant part of Cyprus's diverse cultural tapestry.

