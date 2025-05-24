Saving Sanna: Cypriot Maronite Arabic Teeters on the Brink

Amid the rural village backdrop, 97-year-old Iosif Skordis clutches his cigarette as he engages in conversation, using a language that's teetering on extinction.

Existing as an offshoot of Syrian Arabic with Greek influences, Cypriot Maronite Arabic, known as Sanna, is spoken by a shrinking group of 900 people worldwide.

Through concerted efforts supported by the Cypriot government and the EU, the island's Maronite community is determined to save this linguistic relic, ensuring that Sanna remains a vibrant part of Cyprus's diverse cultural tapestry.

