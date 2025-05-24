Left Menu

Comparing Giants: Unified Inspirations from Hedgewar and Gandhi

Sunil Ambekar of RSS emphasized the need to appreciate both KB Hedgewar and Mahatma Gandhi as inspiring leaders who worked tirelessly for India. He addressed a historical debate over Partition, advocating for an open analysis of national icons to make informed future decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 24-05-2025 23:09 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 23:09 IST
During a recent event, RSS leader Sunil Ambekar asserted the importance of not comparing RSS founder KB Hedgewar with Mahatma Gandhi, describing both figures as monumental inspirations for the nation. Ambekar emphasized that their contributions stand as pillars for social and national progress.

Ambekar took the opportunity to question whether the Partition of India was a result of leadership failures or Hindu community weakness. He stressed the urgency to revisit history with an open mind, suggesting that understanding national icons like Hedgewar and Gandhi is crucial for informed decision-making.

Highlighting historical interactions between Gandhi and Hedgewar, including visits to RSS camps, Ambekar reiterated the need for unity and national identity over partisan divides. He called such icons 'rashtra purush' (national icons) that transcend political ideologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

