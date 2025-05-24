Comparing Giants: Unified Inspirations from Hedgewar and Gandhi

During a recent event, RSS leader Sunil Ambekar asserted the importance of not comparing RSS founder KB Hedgewar with Mahatma Gandhi, describing both figures as monumental inspirations for the nation. Ambekar emphasized that their contributions stand as pillars for social and national progress.

Ambekar took the opportunity to question whether the Partition of India was a result of leadership failures or Hindu community weakness. He stressed the urgency to revisit history with an open mind, suggesting that understanding national icons like Hedgewar and Gandhi is crucial for informed decision-making.

Highlighting historical interactions between Gandhi and Hedgewar, including visits to RSS camps, Ambekar reiterated the need for unity and national identity over partisan divides. He called such icons 'rashtra purush' (national icons) that transcend political ideologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)