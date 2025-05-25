Left Menu

The Unlikely Journey of 'Lag Ja Gale': From Rejection to Icon

'Lag Ja Gale', a celebrated song by Lata Mangeshkar in the 1964 film 'Woh Kaun Thi', was nearly discarded by director Raj Khosla. Composer Madan Mohan and actor Manoj Kumar convinced Khosla to include it. The song remains iconic, with over 277 million YouTube views and usage in modern films.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-05-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 15:14 IST
The Unlikely Journey of 'Lag Ja Gale': From Rejection to Icon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

'Lag Ja Gale', the iconic song sung by Lata Mangeshkar in the 1964 hit 'Woh Kaun Thi', was nearly left out of the film, as director Raj Khosla initially disliked it. Composer Madan Mohan had to convince the film's lead, Manoj Kumar, to sway Khosla's opinion.

After giving the song a second listen, Khosla purportedly described himself as "incredibly stupid" for considering its exclusion. The late filmmaker was astonished at its quality, a sentiment echoed by the composer and the lead actor.

Decades later, 'Lag Ja Gale' remains a cultural staple in Indian cinema, reused by filmmakers and adored by fans, with a staggering 277 million views on YouTube as testament to its enduring appeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

 Global
2
U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

 Egypt
3
Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Council

Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Co...

 Global
4
‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully treatable

‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully t...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Age-Friendly Jobs Are on the Rise in Korea, So Why Are So Many Still Left Behind?

From Stigma to Strategy: OECD Pushes for Equity in Global Mental Health Systems

Sectoral Shifts and Growth: A World Bank Framework for Better Economic Projections

Inequality by Birth: Regional Gaps and Limited Mobility in Colombia Revealed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025