The Unlikely Journey of 'Lag Ja Gale': From Rejection to Icon
'Lag Ja Gale', a celebrated song by Lata Mangeshkar in the 1964 film 'Woh Kaun Thi', was nearly discarded by director Raj Khosla. Composer Madan Mohan and actor Manoj Kumar convinced Khosla to include it. The song remains iconic, with over 277 million YouTube views and usage in modern films.
'Lag Ja Gale', the iconic song sung by Lata Mangeshkar in the 1964 hit 'Woh Kaun Thi', was nearly left out of the film, as director Raj Khosla initially disliked it. Composer Madan Mohan had to convince the film's lead, Manoj Kumar, to sway Khosla's opinion.
After giving the song a second listen, Khosla purportedly described himself as "incredibly stupid" for considering its exclusion. The late filmmaker was astonished at its quality, a sentiment echoed by the composer and the lead actor.
Decades later, 'Lag Ja Gale' remains a cultural staple in Indian cinema, reused by filmmakers and adored by fans, with a staggering 277 million views on YouTube as testament to its enduring appeal.
