Preserving the Legacy: Collaborative Conservation Efforts at Puri Jagannath Temple

The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) of Puri is joining forces with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in a bid to protect the 12th-century Jagannath Temple's architectural heritage and structural soundness.

SJTA Chief Administrator Arabinda Padhee and ASI Director General Yaduvendra Singh Rawat met to discuss ongoing and future conservation efforts aimed at preserving this key cultural and religious landmark.

The meeting highlighted urgent restoration work in the sanctum sanctorum ahead of the Ratha Yatra and addressed the need for enhanced access measures for aged and specially abled visitors.