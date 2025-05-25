Preserving the Legacy: Collaborative Conservation Efforts at Puri Jagannath Temple
The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration and the Archaeological Survey of India are collaborating on conservation efforts to protect the architectural heritage and structural integrity of the 12th-century Puri Jagannath Temple, focusing on restoration work during the Ratha Yatra and improving access for aged and specially abled devotees.
The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) of Puri is joining forces with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in a bid to protect the 12th-century Jagannath Temple's architectural heritage and structural soundness.
SJTA Chief Administrator Arabinda Padhee and ASI Director General Yaduvendra Singh Rawat met to discuss ongoing and future conservation efforts aimed at preserving this key cultural and religious landmark.
The meeting highlighted urgent restoration work in the sanctum sanctorum ahead of the Ratha Yatra and addressed the need for enhanced access measures for aged and specially abled visitors.
