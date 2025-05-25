Left Menu

Global Enthusiasm Ignites for International Yoga Day Celebration

As International Yoga Day approaches, Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls on global participation to embrace yoga for holistic wellness. From state initiatives in Andhra Pradesh to corporate involvement, the movement gains momentum, with ten signature events planned to highlight yoga's significance in personal and national growth.

With International Yoga Day less than a month away, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has issued a global appeal for embracing yoga as a means to promote holistic well-being and vibrant living. Addressing listeners during the 122nd episode of his monthly radio program 'Mann Ki Baat,' Modi noted the growing enthusiasm for the occasion both within India and internationally.

The Prime Minister encouraged creative celebrations, such as forming yoga chains and practicing yoga at iconic sites, transforming IDY into a dynamic global movement. He praised Andhra Pradesh's 'YogAndhra Abhiyan,' aimed at cultivating a robust yoga culture with a target of 10 lakh regular practitioners, showcasing the state's leadership in the wellness revolution.

Modi expressed excitement about joining this year's IDY celebrations in Visakhapatnam, highlighting yoga's importance in achieving personal and national development. He also commended the increasing corporate participation, with companies dedicating office spaces and time to yoga, marking a positive trend in private sector contributions to the national health movement.

To celebrate a decade of Yoga Day and the 11th IDY, the Ministry of Ayush has introduced events like Yoga Sangam and Yoga Mahakumbh, aimed at expanding yoga's reach across various social and professional arenas.

