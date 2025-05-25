Discover Karnataka's Legacy on Vidhana Soudha Walking Tours
Karnataka launched guided walking tours of Vidhana Soudha, offering an immersive look into the state's democratic heritage. Organized by the Department of Tourism and Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation, these tours are available on specific weekends and have received mixed reactions from political figures.
The Karnataka government has unveiled the Vidhana Soudha guided walking tours, allowing the public access to the state's legislative hub. Organized by the Department of Tourism, tours launch on June 1, available on selected weekends. Tickets are Rs 50 for adults, while children 15 and under can partake for free.
Officials state the initiative, supported by the Speaker's Office and other governmental departments, aims to celebrate Karnataka's democratic legacy and boost civic pride. The 90-minute tours provide historical insights and architectural highlights of the building, guided by trained professionals.
However, the initiative has faced criticism. State BJP President B Y Vijayendra claims the fee exemplifies financial mismanagement under Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's administration, pointing to a broader resource mobilization issue within the state government.
(With inputs from agencies.)
