Modern Defense: Taj Mahal to Install Advanced Anti-Drone System

The security of the iconic Taj Mahal is poised for a technological upgrade. Plans are underway to install an advanced anti-drone system designed to counter potential aerial threats, according to a senior official on Sunday. This initiative aims to bolster the existing protection provided by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Uttar Pradesh Police.

This development follows India's strategic Operation Sindoor, which targeted nine terror hubs across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on May 7, in response to the Pahalgam massacre. The recent surge in artillery, missiles, and drone strikes in the region highlights the necessity of implementing anti-drone technology at sensitive locations.

A new anti-drone system, announced by Assistant Commissioner of Police Syed Arib Ahmad, will soon be operational at the Taj Mahal complex. Capable of jamming drone signals within a 200-meter radius of the monument's main dome, the system is accompanied by dedicated training for police and the formation of a response team. Completion is anticipated shortly, ensuring the security of one of India's most treasured national symbols.