India's Delegation to Guyana: A Message of Unity Against Terrorism

An all-party parliamentary delegation from India, led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, arrived in Georgetown, Guyana, on Sunday morning. The visit aims to convey India's firm stance on zero-tolerance for terrorism in all forms, as conveyed by the delegation upon arrival.

The diverse team, comprising members from various political parties like JMM, TDP, BJP, and Shiv Sena, was warmly received by Amit S Telang, India's High Commissioner to Guyana, at the airport. The delegation's members, including former Ambassador Taranjit Sandhu, plan to engage with Guyanese leadership, media, and representatives of the Indian community during their stay.

Coinciding with the 59th Independence Day of Guyana, the delegation will attend the midnight speech by the Guyanese President and participate in national celebrations. The visit reflects India's commitment to unity and brotherhood, potentially strengthening diplomatic ties through collective action against terrorism.