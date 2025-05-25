Amit Shah's Dynamic Tour of Maharashtra: Foundation Stones, Inaugurations, and Celebrations
Union Home Minister Amit Shah embarked on a significant tour of Maharashtra, engaging in various key activities, including foundation stone ceremonies, inaugurations, and public addresses. His itinerary featured visits to Nagpur, Nanded, and Mumbai, highlighting developments in sectors like healthcare, education, and culture.
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah landed in Nagpur on Sunday night, marking the start of his extensive tour across Maharashtra. Over the two-day visit, Shah will participate in numerous activities, signifying progressive steps in healthcare, education, and culture throughout the state.
Upon his arrival in Nagpur, Shah was warmly received by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other BJP dignitaries. Monday's itinerary includes the laying of a foundation stone for a guest house at the National Cancer Institute, and the inauguration of a temporary campus for the National Forensic Sciences University.
The Home Minister will also visit Nanded to unveil a statue and attend public events, before heading to Mumbai on Tuesday for the 150th-anniversary festivities of Shri Laxmi Narayan Mandir and a lecture honoring freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. He is scheduled to return to Delhi on Tuesday afternoon.
ALSO READ
Police Bust Rice Diversion Racket in Navi Mumbai
NMIMS Navi Mumbai Empowers Future Leaders at 7th Convocation Ceremony
Bomb Scare at Mantralaya Sparks Security Alert in Mumbai
ILP 4 India Acquires Prime Mumbai Land for Rs 193.5 Crore
NMIMS Navi Mumbai Celebrates Future Leaders at 7th MBA Convocation