Amit Shah's Dynamic Tour of Maharashtra: Foundation Stones, Inaugurations, and Celebrations

Union Home Minister Amit Shah landed in Nagpur on Sunday night, marking the start of his extensive tour across Maharashtra. Over the two-day visit, Shah will participate in numerous activities, signifying progressive steps in healthcare, education, and culture throughout the state.

Upon his arrival in Nagpur, Shah was warmly received by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other BJP dignitaries. Monday's itinerary includes the laying of a foundation stone for a guest house at the National Cancer Institute, and the inauguration of a temporary campus for the National Forensic Sciences University.

The Home Minister will also visit Nanded to unveil a statue and attend public events, before heading to Mumbai on Tuesday for the 150th-anniversary festivities of Shri Laxmi Narayan Mandir and a lecture honoring freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. He is scheduled to return to Delhi on Tuesday afternoon.