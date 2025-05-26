Left Menu

Yakshadhruva Patla: A Cultural Extravaganza to Remember

The Yakshadhruva Patla Dashama Sambhrama 2025 and National Art Convention will be inaugurated by Karnataka Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi in Mangaluru on June 1. The event features art exhibitions, cultural performances, a Yakshagana competition, and honors distinguished achievers with prestigious awards.

Yakshadhruva Patla: A Cultural Extravaganza to Remember
The Karnataka Minister for Kannada and Culture, Shivaraj Tangadagi, is set to inaugurate the Yakshadhruva Patla Dashama Sambhrama 2025 and National Art Convention in Mangaluru on June 1. The day-long event, organized by the Yakshadhruva Patla Foundation Trust (YPFT), promises a rich tapestry of art exhibitions and cultural performances.

According to Satish Shetty of YPFT, the celebration will honor exceptional achievers across various fields. The program, coordinated by M Mohan Alva of Alva's Education Foundation, will feature eight Indian classical art forms, along with showcases of Yakshagana and traditional art photography. Esteemed guests like Sri Vishwaprasanna Tirtha Swamiji and cricketer Rohit Sharma are expected to attend.

The Yakshadhruva Kala Gourava awards will be distributed to 16 senior artists, each receiving a Rs 20,000 cash prize. The Yakshadhruva Patla and Mathuposaka awards will also be presented. Additionally, a Yakshagana competition will witness participation from eight young artist teams, showcasing the vibrant Thenku and Badagu styles.

