United Spirits Surges Amid Quarterly Profit Jump

Shares of United Spirits Ltd experienced a volatile session on Wednesday, trimming early losses to end flat after the company reported a substantial rise in quarterly profits.

The firm's stock initially dropped by 3.23 percent but later recovered, closing marginally higher on both the NSE and the BSE.

United Spirits reported a 24.77 percent profit increase for the December quarter, along with a 2.71 percent rise in revenue. Despite broader market declines, United Spirits' financial performance appeared strong.

(With inputs from agencies.)