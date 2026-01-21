Left Menu

United Spirits Surges Amid Quarterly Profit Jump

United Spirits Ltd shares ended flat after initial losses, following a significant profit rise in the December quarter. The company's stock fluctuated but managed to recover. United Spirits reported a 24.77% increase in profits, with revenue from operations also seeing an increase.

New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2026 22:18 IST
Shares of United Spirits Ltd experienced a volatile session on Wednesday, trimming early losses to end flat after the company reported a substantial rise in quarterly profits.

The firm's stock initially dropped by 3.23 percent but later recovered, closing marginally higher on both the NSE and the BSE.

United Spirits reported a 24.77 percent profit increase for the December quarter, along with a 2.71 percent rise in revenue. Despite broader market declines, United Spirits' financial performance appeared strong.

