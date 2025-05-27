Maratha Community Unites Against Lavish Weddings Following Tragic Dowry Death

In a significant gathering on Monday, prominent Maratha families and politicians converged to discuss a code of conduct targeting extravagant weddings. This initiative arises in the wake of Vaishnavi Hagawane's tragic suicide, allegedly due to dowry harassment by her prominent political family.

The incident drew attention when Vaishnavi, daughter-in-law of expelled NCP leader Rajendra Hagawane, reportedly ended her life after continuous demands for a hefty dowry. The Maratha community, in a move to prevent such future tragedies, resolved to promote modest weddings and respect for daughters-in-law.

Notable steps include social boycotts of families involved in harassment and raising awareness among parents to support their daughters. The probe into Vaishnavi's death remains a focal point for activists demanding justice. The case stands as a critical test for Maharashtra's home department, as arrests continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)