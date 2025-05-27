Ningbo's Global Gathering: Advancing China-CEEC Relations

The bustling city of Ningbo in Zhejiang Province welcomed a diverse assembly at the 4th China-CEEC Expo & International Consumer Goods Fair from May 22 to 25. Hosting over 200 representatives from across 14 CEEC member nations and 16 Chinese provinces, the event underlined Ningbo’s status as a cultural and economic hub.

The gathering saw consensus among city leaders on deepening cooperation in trade, culture, governance, and green transitions. Visitors like Milan Zečević of Brod Town, Bosnia, marveled at Ningbo’s grandeur, sharing its wonders with family back home. Žarko Mićin, Mayor of Novi Sad, Serbia, praised the city’s infrastructure and cultural wealth.

This year's expo attracted over 15,000 professional attendees, including 3,000 overseas buyers. With projected import interests exceeding 10 billion yuan from CEEC countries, the event not only showcased consumer goods but also encouraged robust cross-cultural exchanges.

