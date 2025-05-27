Left Menu

Sister Anupama's Departure: A Turning Point in Nunhood and Protest

Sister Anupama, a prominent figure in the protest against Bishop Franco Mulakkal's rape charges, has renounced her nunhood to return to regular life, leaving the Catholic convent. Her departure raises questions about her motivations, as the church provides minimal information about her resignation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kottayam | Updated: 27-05-2025 14:14 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 14:14 IST
Sister Anupama's Departure: A Turning Point in Nunhood and Protest
  • Country:
  • India

Sister Anupama, a prominent figure known for leading protests against former Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal in a rape case, has resigned from nunhood and left the Catholic convent.

Having been an integral part of the Kuravilangad-based convent under the Latin Catholic diocese of Jalandhar, Anupama was a key spokesperson for the victim nun, advocating for justice and stringent actions against Mulakkal.

While details surrounding her resignation remain sparse, church sources confirm her departure. Anupama, who prefers to avoid public attention, has not addressed the media regarding her recent decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025