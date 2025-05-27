Sister Anupama's Departure: A Turning Point in Nunhood and Protest
Sister Anupama, a prominent figure in the protest against Bishop Franco Mulakkal's rape charges, has renounced her nunhood to return to regular life, leaving the Catholic convent. Her departure raises questions about her motivations, as the church provides minimal information about her resignation.
Sister Anupama, a prominent figure known for leading protests against former Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal in a rape case, has resigned from nunhood and left the Catholic convent.
Having been an integral part of the Kuravilangad-based convent under the Latin Catholic diocese of Jalandhar, Anupama was a key spokesperson for the victim nun, advocating for justice and stringent actions against Mulakkal.
While details surrounding her resignation remain sparse, church sources confirm her departure. Anupama, who prefers to avoid public attention, has not addressed the media regarding her recent decision.
