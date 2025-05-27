Security Concerns Rise: Unauthorized Entry Attempts Plague Bollywood Stars’ Homes

In a troubling development, Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur's Mumbai home became the latest target in a series of intrusion attempts involving prominent film industry personalities. On Tuesday, an unidentified woman reportedly tried to gain unauthorized entry into Kapur's residence. The infiltration effort was thwarted by the alert household staff, who promptly notified the Mumbai Police.

Police authorities have opened a case following a complaint from the actor's domestic staff. This incident adds to a growing list of security breaches, highlighted by recent unauthorized access attempts at Salman Khan's Bandra residence, Galaxy Apartments, last week.

Earlier on May 22, Mumbai Police detained an individual trying to unlawfully enter Khan's apartment. Another male trespasser from Chhattisgarh attempted a similar break-in on May 20. Investigations are ongoing as officials verify identities and motives, with public statements from the actors or their teams still awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)