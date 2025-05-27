Daring Rescue as Five Men Trapped by Waterfall

In a dramatic rescue operation, five men who ventured to the Pandavkada waterfall in Navi Mumbai were saved by police and fire brigade personnel after spending more than four hours trapped due to torrential rains. The popular tourist site, off-limits during the monsoon, ensnared the group on Monday afternoon.

The men, hailing from Sion Koliwada in Mumbai, found themselves in peril after heavy rains in the area swelled the waterfall, preventing their return. Despite being partly composed of college students, the group underestimated the inclement weather's impact.

Upon realizing their predicament, the stranded visitors called out for help, drawing the attention of local residents who notified the authorities. By approximately 4 PM, all five were successfully rescued, highlighting the bravery and efficiency of the local police and fire brigade teams.

(With inputs from agencies.)